Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race 2 at Valencia

Race 2 of the Coppa Shell in Valencia saw Manuela Gostner and ‘Boris Gideon’ triumph in their respective classes. It proved to be an exciting and demanding race, not least due to the elevated temperatures that put the drivers to the test.

Valencia 26 marzo 2023

Axel Sartingen, second in Coppa Shell: ‘It was a tough race. It was very hot and the challenge with Manuela (Gostner) was really hard. I tried everything to get past her until the very end, but she didn’t make any mistakes, so it was impossible. I didn't want to overdo it or attempt any manoeuvres beyond the track limits, so I had to settle for second place. However, I think it was a very exciting race and enjoyable to watch, also for the spectators. I’m very satisfied: yesterday I managed to win and today I got runner-up spot in front of a perfect Manuela Gostner, so it’s great that way.’

Fons Scheltema, third in Coppa Shell: ‘Today’s race was difficult because of the sweltering heat and my less than perfect start. It was a challenging day because from start to finish I had to fight with all my might to try to keep Nussbaumer behind me and ended up taking third place. I can consider myself quite satisfied and now I will focus on Misano.’

Stefano Marazzi, second in Coppa Shell Am: ‘It was the first time for me, it was a lot of fun. After yesterday’s crash in Race 1, this gives me great satisfaction.’

Kirk Baerwaldt, third in Coppa Shell Am: ‘It was a fantastic race. I made it onto the podium twice in one weekend, and I have to say that I am over the moon. So, see you all in Misano!’