Driver comments after Race 1 at Imola

Manny Franco, winner of Trofeo Pirelli North America

Roberto Perrina, runner-up of Trofeo Pirelli North America: “I can’t be anything but happy with this runner-up spot after everything that happened before the race: we had problems with the car and I finished qualifying in sixth place, so it couldn’t have gone any better than this. What’s more, it is doubly exciting as my family has Italian origins and they are here to support me today. Then for me it is the first time at Imola and the first time at the Finali Mondiali.”

Joseph Rubbo, third in Trofeo Pirelli North America: “I am very satisfied, also because qualifying had gone quite badly, as I was in tenth place on the grid. However, everything was different in the race. I raced hard until I got word from the pits, over the radio, that I had reached third place with two laps to go. I thought & thank God' because I had given everything to turn around the bad performance in qualifying. And when I think about the position I started from, I have to be really satisfied, in fact it’s fantastic.”

Custodio Toledo winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am North America

Dylan Medler, second in Trofeo Pirelli Am North America: “I am really excited: being here in Italy, at Imola, driving a Ferrari... And then, of course, I’m delighted to be on the podium.”

Dave Musial JR, third in Trofeo Pirelli Am North America: “I am really happy to be here at Imola and also about the way that the race went. I started from fourth place and finished third: I couldn’t be happier also because I'm still in the running for the championship: so tomorrow I’ll try to be even more competitive and clinch the title.

Michael Petramalo Coppa Shell winner North America

Omar Balkissoon, runner-up of Coppa Shell North America: “It is fantastic to race at this historic and magical track, so much so that I had to pinch myself as I couldn't believe it was real. I enjoyed racing with all these other really good drivers today and I am happy with my result.”

Brian Kaminskey, third in Coppa Shell North America: “I am honoured to be here in Italy and also to be on the podium at Imola is a dream come true.”

Rey Acosta, third in Coppa Shell Am North America: “The first time I came here to Imola was a couple of weeks ago to train and it is incredible to race at this extraordinary circuit, so rich in history. Today’s win was fantastic, I worked hard to recover at turns 5 and 6 and in the end I did it.”