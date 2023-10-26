Donno wins 2023 Trofeo Pirelli Europe at Mugello. Rothberg, Root and Clark claim North American titles

The first day of racing at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, which hosts the Ferrari Finali Mondiali until Sunday, saw the award of the main title of the 2023 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and the remaining three in the North American series.

Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) secured the Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the end of a spectacular race that hung in the balance down to the finish line, with the man from Salento coming second behind Adrian Sutil (Gohm – Baron Motorsport). Japanese driver Yudai Uchida (Rosso Scuderia) won in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm - Baron Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell and Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) in the Coppa Shell Am, with tomorrow’s final round the title decider.

In the Ferrari Challenge North America, where the former Trofeo Pirelli champion Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari Beverly Hills) claimed another victory, Race-1 in Tuscany also crowned Justin Rothberg (Ferrari of Palm Beach) Trofeo Pirelli Am champion, after he finished fourth today in a race won by Brian Cook (Ferrari of Seattle). Cameron Root (Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo) took first place and the Coppa Shell championship, while victory in the Coppa Shell Am went to Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) on the day that Lisa Clark (Ferrari Beverly Hills) sealed the title.

Ferrari Challenge Europe. The season’s penultimate round ended the long and exciting duel between Thomas Fleming (HR Owen – FF Corse) and Eliseo Donno. With today’s second place, the young Italian took the decisive points to become European Trofeo Pirelli champion. The decisive moment came in the closing stages of the race, held on rain-soaked tarmac when Adrian Sutil passed Fleming, the race leader and polesitter at the restart after a Safety Car phase and crossed the finish line in first place. The British driver, who posted the fastest lap of 2’11”549, also relinquished second place, overtaken by Donno, who thus celebrated the 2023 title.

The Trofeo Pirelli Am race was also intense, with Yudai Uchida, the star of the Japanese branch of the Prancing Horse one-make series, taking the lead in the early stages, overtaking polesitter Mohamed Hamdy (Ezz Elarab Automotive Company) and finishing first with the bonus point for the best time. Behind Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha), who recovered five positions from the starting grid, Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) took the third step of the podium in a race featuring 107 overtaking moves.