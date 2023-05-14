Donno and Kirchmayr also win in wet at Spielberg

Eliseo Donno (Radicci Automobili) won the Trofeo Pirelli and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) the Coppa Shell in Race-2 of round three of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe at the Spielberg circuit in Austria on a day of heavy rain that put the teams and drivers to the test. Franz Engstler (Charles Pozzi GT Racing) returned to victory in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport) triumphed in the Coppa Shell Am.

Trofeo Pirelli. Eliseo Donno also emerged triumphant in Race-2 in Austria, thanks to a strong start and careful handling on asphalt wet after a morning of rain. The young Italian, who also picked up an extra point for the fastest lap in the race, edged out Bence Valint (Rossocorsa – Ferrari Budapest), who turned in the quickest time in qualifying, and Adrian Sutil (Gohm - Baron Motorsport), who bagged his first podium of the season. The former Formula 1 driver successfully held off young Thomas Fleming’s (HR Owen - FF Corse) attempts to overtake him down to the final lap. Max Mugelli (CDP - Eureka Competition) finished fifth after a tight and protracted battle with Szymon Ladniak (Gohm - Scuderia GT).

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, too, the decisive action came at the start, with Franz Engstler taking the class lead at the first turn and holding it down to the line, despite serving a 10-second penalty for overtaking beyond the track limits. As well as his fifth win of the season, the German also claimed an additional point for the fastest lap. David Gostner (CDP – MP Racing) finished runner-up after an extraordinary ten-position comeback from last place on the grid to where he had been relegated for reaching the limit of ten penalties since the start of the season. Behind the Italian, who set the best time in the morning’s qualifying, came yesterday’s winner Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey).