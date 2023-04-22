Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 podium

In the Trofeo Pirelli, Thomas Fleming scored his first win, profiting from the penalty inflicted on Eliseo Donno for not respecting the track limits. In the Am, Franz Engstler’s winning streak continued as he notched up his third consecutive victory of 2023.
Eliseo Donno, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “The race went very well. We finished in first position, and that’s the most important thing. I didn’t understand the penalty on the last lap for not respecting the track limits. Nevertheless, it was an excellent result. We know that the car is performing, and that’s what counts. Now we have to stay focused to do well in Race-2 tomorrow.”
Josef Král, third Trofeo Pirelli: “I am quite pleased because I competed today without testing or training. There are some aspects that I need to improve. I have to manage my pace better and know when it’s the right time to accelerate or slow down. Today, after a good start, I immediately hit some problems with the front tyres, which made me slow down, thus losing second place. However, I am satisfied with how I finished the race because, after a break, getting back on track and coming third makes me very happy.”
Hanno Laskowski, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Throughout the race, I didn’t have a clue where I was as I couldn’t communicate with the pits. The result is a pleasant surprise that makes me extremely happy. I am pleased that Nicolò Rosi is also on the podium with me.”
Nicolò Rosi, third Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I honestly didn’t expect to achieve this result. It was a lovely race, and I am pleased. I must congratulate Hanno, who was faster than me today. We hope to do well again tomorrow.”