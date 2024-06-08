Comments from the Race 1 podium at SUGO

The first race of Round 3 of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan was hosted at SPORTSLAND SUGO. The skilled driver's victory in the first race of Round 3 - a challenging and hilly track renowned for its technical complexities - showcased that familiarity with the course did not determine the outcome. The winners from each class expressed their exhilaration and satisfaction after a fierce competition.

Yudai Uchida, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: "After starting in the pole position, I confidently entered the race and conquered the lead at the first corner, maintaining a steady driving pace. The SPORTSLAND SUGO course is a personal favorite of mine, especially sectors 1 and 2, which I am determined to dominate and secure a victory in Race 2 tomorrow. However, I am fully aware that it will be a tough challenge to achieve this."

AKITA, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: "Before the race, I was anxious about my driving skills. However, I am elated to have emerged as the winner. Throughout the race, I experimented with various driving techniques but was unable to catch up to the Trofeo Pirelli car ahead of me. To improve for tomorrow's Race 2, I intend to review my on-board video. While this course, SUGO, is not my forte, its narrow, challenging layout and distance from my competitors make it difficult to practice. Hence, I consider it to be a relatively strong point for me."

Phil Kim, winner in the Coppa Shell: "After my 3 years of racing in Korea, I have now ventured into my first season of competing in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan. The feeling of winning the round 3 race and securing a pole-to-win is exhilarating. This was also my first time experiencing the SUGO track, to which I have extensively studied. However, the track proved to be quite a challenge with its slippery surface during practice sessions. I successfully shortened my lap time by almost 2 seconds, particularly in the first sector. As I continue this journey, my goal is to become a consistent winner and ultimately aim for the championship."

Ryutaro Saito, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: "I am thrilled to have secured my second victory since the first round at Suzuka Circuit. This was my first time competing at SUGO and I have had limited experience driving here, even in the simulator. Therefore, it was crucial for me to actually race on the track, even though it was quite challenging as one of the practice sessions was canceled due to a technical issue. Nonetheless, I am grateful that we managed to come out on top."