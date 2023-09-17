Comments from Race 2 podium at Spa in Ferrari Challenge UK

Last, intense race of the season, where everything happens. In the Trofeo Pirelli, the race victory goes to H. Sikkens, while the title goes to Andrew Morrow. In the Coppa Shell, Paul Hogarth became champion with his sixth win of the season.

H. Sikkens, Trofeo Pirelli winner.

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Crazy race from the start. I managed to get away clean on the first lap. John [Dhillon] gave me a good race, but once I got by, then I could just keep my head down, and the Safety Car helped close the gap. I'm delighted with P2, I pushed hard at the end for P1 but Hans [Sikkens] held it together. It couldn’t have been any better, because this morning we didn’t know whether the championship was in reach or not. There’s a lot of ups and downs, but you’ve just got to stay focused. I'm delighted.”

John Dhillon, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “It’s been a while! I think in 2021 I had a couple of podiums in the UK Challenge, and it’s been hard you know, with the guys at the front. I'm probably missing a second and a bit in race pace and a couple of seconds in qualifying. But look, I pushed, I defended, actually that degregated my tyres but overall I kept it together. I was sliding around quite a bit towards the end, but the heavens opened. Beautiful to finish P3 at Spa in the UK race!”



Paul Hogarth, Coppa Shell winner.