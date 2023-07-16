Comments from Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Estoril

Axel Sartingen won again in the Coppa Shell on the second day at Estoril. In the Am, Kirk Baerwaldt was penalised after crossing the line first, so victory went to Henrik Kamstrup.
Axel Sartingen, winner Coppa Shell: “Second race and second win at Estoril: I am delighted. I like this track, as I said yesterday. Today’s conditions were different and tougher because of the wind constantly buffeting the car. That didn’t stop me from maintaining a good pace, and I finished in first place. The result is crucial for the championship standings. It was a fantastic event, congratulations to Ferrari. Farewell, Estoril.”
Christian Herdt-Wipper, runner-up Coppa Shell: “A great event: I really enjoyed it. But above all, it was a clean, straightforward race. I really enjoyed it.”
Fons Scheltema, third place Coppa Shell: “I’m still here, on the podium. Two rounds to go: Spa and the Finali Mondiali at Mugello. The shark is here!”
Henrik Kamstrup, winner Coppa Shell Am: “Today’s race was tough, but I am very satisfied with the end result. I had to work hard during the race to protect my position because my rivals were very close, but it was a fair fight.”
Josef Schumacher, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “What can I say? It was my weekend! The team did a fantastic job. They prepared my car as well as possible. I really liked this circuit, perhaps because it’s as old as I am! Joking aside, everything was fantastic.”