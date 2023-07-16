Comments from Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Estoril

Christian Herdt-Wipper, runner-up Coppa Shell: “A great event: I really enjoyed it. But above all, it was a clean, straightforward race. I really enjoyed it.”

Fons Scheltema, third place Coppa Shell: “I’m still here, on the podium. Two rounds to go: Spa and the Finali Mondiali at Mugello. The shark is here!”

Henrik Kamstrup, winner Coppa Shell Am: “Today’s race was tough, but I am very satisfied with the end result. I had to work hard during the race to protect my position because my rivals were very close, but it was a fair fight.”

Josef Schumacher, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “What can I say? It was my weekend! The team did a fantastic job. They prepared my car as well as possible. I really liked this circuit, perhaps because it’s as old as I am! Joking aside, everything was fantastic.”