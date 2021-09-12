Christensen claims his first double-win

It turned out to be a superb weekend for Peter Christensen at Spa-Francorchamps, with the driver securing a delightful double to win both Race 1 and Race 2. In Sunday’s event, the Dane staged another great performance, culminating in a triumph, an excellent impetus ahead of the final round in Mugello.

“Yesterday was a very controlled race, while today there was more tussling and so I tried to drive and avoid any collisions,” declared the Formula Racing driver, “after the entry of the Safety Car I was able to restart well and I'm very satisfied with how I finished the race.”

