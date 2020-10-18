Logo

    The extreme berlinetta goes even further

    The active aerodynamics integrated into the electronic control systems, combined with new Pirelli tyres, make the 599XX Evo a dynamic, highly sophisticated car.

    The adoption of side exhausts allowed the engineers to increase engine power by 20 CV to 750 CV (again at 9000 rpm), while maximum torque has been increased to 700 Nm. When combined with a final gear ratio that's slightly shorter to improve acceleration on technical, medium to high-speed tracks, the result is that the car laps Fiorano in just 1'15'.
    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 750 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER
    • 700 NM
      MAXIMUM TORQUE
    • 5999 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    Dimension
    • LENGTH4787 mm
    • WIDTH1972 mm
    • HEIGHT1283 mm
    • DRY WEIGHT1310 kg
    • FUEL TANK CAPACITY90 l
    Engine
    • TYPEV12, 65°
    • BORE STROKE92 X 75,2 mm
    • UNIT DISPLACEMENT499,9 cc
    • TOTAL DISPLACEMENT5999 cm3
    • MAXIMUM POWER537 kw (730 cv)
    • MAXIMUM TORQUE686 NM
    Tyres
    • FRONT29/67 R19
    • REAR31/71 R19
    Brakes
    • FRONT2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS
    • REAR2° GENERATION RACING CARBON-CERAMIC MATERIALS
