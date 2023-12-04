Weekend notebook: Sepang hosts first two races of Asian Le Mans Series

The first two races of the Asian Le Mans Series, each lasting four hours, took place at the weekend. Three Ferrari 296 GT3s competed at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

In the first race, the number 86 of GR Racing was the best of the Prancing Horse cars, with the crew of Michael Wainwright, Benjamin Barker and Riccardo Pera finishing eleventh. Behind them came the AF Corse 296 GT3 number 21 crewed by Simon Mann, François Heriau and official driver Davide Rigon. AF Corse’s second car, the number 82 with Henri Samani, Emmanuel Collard and Italo-Japanese Kei Cozzolino at the steering wheel, finished twenty-first.



In Race-2, the Ferrari 296 GT3 number 86 finished eleventh again, ahead of AF Corse’s number 82. However, the number 21’s race ended before it passed under the chequered flag.



The Asian Le Mans Series now heads to the United Arab Emirates, where the championship will continue with Round 3 on 3-4 February 2024 at the Dubai Autodrome.

