Weekend notebook: podium at Gulf 12 Hours

At the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, Kessel Racing’s Ferrari 296 GT3, car number 11, claimed third place in the Pro-Am class at the Gulf 12 Hours.

Kessel Racing’s number 11 achieved the best result among the seven Ferrari 296 GT3s in the Gulf 12 Hours, held at the Abu Dhabi circuit in the United Arab Emirates. The car secured third place in the GT3 Pro-Am class and sixth overall, with Davide Rigon sharing the podium alongside Murat Cuhadaroglu, Giorgio Roda and David Fumanelli.

The Swiss team’s car finished ahead of AF Corse’s number 51, driven by Alessandro Cozzi, Eliseo Donno, Marco Pulcini and Giorgio Sernagiotto. Rinaldi Racing’s 296 GT3 number 55, with drivers Christian Hook, Rinat Salikhov, David Perel and Felipe Fernandez Laser, claimed ninth place overall and fifth in the Pro-Am class. The car starred in the race’s early stages, leading after the first four hours.

In the Pro series, John Scheuermann, Wayne Boyd and Matt Bell, driving Dragon Racing’s number 88 car, came close to the podium, finishing fourth in class.