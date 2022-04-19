Weekend Notebook: Le Mans Cup podium for AF Corse

The Easter weekend saw Ferrari compete on circuits in Europe and the Far East. While Pacific CarGuy Racing’s Prancing Horse car just missed out on a podium finish in Japan, AF Corse started the Le Mans Cup season with a third place in France.

Le Mans Cup. The Le Castellet circuit hosted the opening round of the Le Mans Cup championship with two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020s driven by the AF Corse team. In the first round, run as of this year for 110 minutes instead of 120, Gino Forgione and Andrea Montermini’s number 61 took the last place on the podium. The second car of the Piacenza-based team, crewed by Marcos Vivian De La Pedrosa and Luke Davenport, claimed sixth spot. The balance of performance penalised the two cars’ performance.

The next Le Mans Cup date is on 14 May in Italy at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola.

Super GT. The Japanese Super GT held its season-opener, and this year Pacific CarGuy Racing’s Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020, driven by Kei Cozzolino and Naoki Yokomizo, is also among the starters. Entered in the GT300 class, the Ferrari finished fourth at the Okayama circuit after leading in the early stages. The second round of the Japanese series will be held at the Fuji circuit between 3 and 5 May.