The 296 LMGT3s complete the first day at COTA

The FIA World Endurance Championship returned to action at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas for the sixth round of the 2024 season. Today, the cars participated in the initial free practice sessions, with the Ferrari 296 LMGT3s of the Vista AF Corse team standing out over the two sessions.

Free Practice 1. In the session held in the early afternoon on a dry track, with air and track temperatures rising to over 32°C and 49°C respectively, the number 55 Ferrari set the fastest time of 2’06’’253, registered by the official Prancing Horse driver Alessio Rovera, who shares the car with gentleman drivers François Heriau and Simon Mann. The other 296 LMGT3 of the Vista AF Corse team, number 54, placed eleventh, with official driver Davide Rigon – part of a crew with Thomas Flohr and Francesco Castellacci – recording the best time (2’07’’607).

Free Practice 2. The afternoon session was run in similar weather conditions to the first round. The fastest Ferrari was the number 55, second in the standings, thanks to a time of 2'05‘’673 set by Rovera; the Italian driver's gap to the Corvette number 82, leader of the Free Practice 2, was 0‘’043. Third was the number 54 crew: Rigon set the best lap time (2'05‘’708).

The programme. Saturday 31 August will see the third 60-minute session, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the qualifying sessions at 3 p.m. and the Hyperpole reserved for the 10 fastest cars at 3.20 p.m. On Sunday 1 September, the race kicks off at 1 p.m. (local times).