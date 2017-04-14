14 aprile 2017

Silverstone, 14 April 2017 - The World Endurance Championship begins its season at Silverstone, the Home of British Motorsport. So it could only be James Calado to describe the track and its peculiarities. Favourite sector. The driver of the Ferrari 488 GTE no. 51 of AF Corse team is clear about his favourite sector: "Silverstone is one of my favourite circuits. It is the home of British motorsport and it's always special to us Brits to race there. It is the first race and we can't wait to get on track, and Silverstone is a great track to start the season. My favourite section is the one with Maggots and Becketts corners, which then leads to Chapel corner and Hangar Straight, fast and with quick changes of direction." Set-up. One of the secrets of going fast at Silverstone is the balance of the car: "You need a very well balanced car, because it allows you to enjoy the corners and go very quickly." And then there are the fans: "British motorsport fans are very loyal to us home drivers and also very expert. But they are also a little crazy and this makes it even better to race in front of them."