Voices from the podium at the Gulf 12 Hours

Ferrari gets a double-win in the Gulf 12 Hours, the final round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2022, thanks to the success of Antonio Fuoco, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, in the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of AF Corse - Francorchamps Motors, ahead of teammates Davide Rigon, Alessio Rovera and Nicklas Nielsen. Here are the comments after the podium at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi.

Alessandro Pier Guidi: “It was fantastic to win the Gulf 12 Hours again. I also I think this result was the best way to say goodbye the 488 GT3, with a victory, or rather a one-two, which I consider a fantastic way to thank it. I’m happy for myself and for my faithful companion in many adventures. What was the key to victory? Undoubtedly pace, because we were quick, and the ability to avoid mistakes. The team’s strategy was also impeccable. It wasn’t easy because there were set stop times in this race, and with Full Course Yellow, the pit lane was closed, so we had to plan our stops as best we could and with good timing.”

James Calado: “It was a hard-fought race, with top drivers. Winning when competing with so many cars on the grid is never easy, and always provides a lot of excitement. It was a great success concluding an extraordinary season for us: I’d like to thank my teammates and the whole team.”

Davide Rigon: “If we’d won, I would have scored my sixth victory in this race. Of course, I’m a little sorry, but I am delighted with this race. We were slower than the number 71 Ferrari. We gave it our all. In a few stints, we closed on our teammates, but that was okay; the race showcased great teamwork. It was a great race, tight from start to finish, different from the ones I’d contested before with gentlemen drivers. I got on well with Nielsen and Rovera. And concluding with the 488 GT3 on the podium was a fantastic ending for this car.”