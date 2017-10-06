06 ottobre 2017

Nurburg, 6 October 2017 – The second to last round of the VLN championship, the 49th edition of the ADAC Barbarossapreis, takes place over the weekend. The race is fought entirely on the legendary Nordschleife, the long Nurburgring track. Two Ferraris will be taking part, but the experts and enthusiasts will be looking out for one in particular. Recent winners. We are talking about the 488 GT3 of Wochenspiegel Team Monschau supported by Rinaldi Racing and crewed by Georg Weiss, Oliver Kainz and Jochen Krumbach. The trio won the third race of the season and gave Ferrari its second overall victory in the history of the VLN championship (in the Specials 9 class) to add to the triumph of the 458 Italia of Farnbacher Racing in 2011. They will have to contend with super aggressive opponents, but will be seeking to write another chapter in the team’s wonderful fairytale first season with the Prancing Horse car. Class SP8. As usual, there will be another Ferrari involved in the race. The 458 Italia GT3 of NGK Spark Plug Racing Team will be competing in the Specials 8 (SP8) class where it will face cars from Aston Martin, Lexus and Porsche and won the last two races. As usual Mike Jager, Stephan Kohler and Christian Kohlhaas will be behind the wheel of the Ferrari. Programme. Track activities will begin on Saturday at 8:30 am with qualifying. The race will kick off at 12 pm and last for four hours. The finish is expected for 4 pm, so the race will take place entirely in the hours of daylight.