Vista AF Corse unveils the 296 LMGT3s for the FIA World Endurance Championship

In an evocative setting recreated within Linate airport, the Vista AF Corse team revealed the two Ferrari 296 LMGT3s set to participate in the FIA WEC, the World Endurance Championship. Featuring the unmistakable silver livery complemented by red graphics, the two cars will make their debut on the weekend of 24-25 February when the official World Championship Prologue will take place, before the main event gets underway the following week.

Confirmed at the wheel of the number 54 will be the trio of Thomas Flohr, Francesco Castellacci and Ferrari official driver Davide Rigon, while in the second number 55 car, Simon Mann, François Heriau and official Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera will take turns at the steering wheel.

Thomas Flohr was unable to hide his emotions, evident from his words shared in front of a sizable audience comprising insiders, guests, and sports personalities present at the event: “I am very proud to present the Vista AF Corse team. The FIA WEC is at an incredible turning point: nine manufacturers will take part in the WEC GT in 2024, racing in what stands as the highest level of motorsport after F1 – a veritable world championship. It’s a great honour and responsibility for our team to represent Ferrari with the two cars in the race. Furthermore, it represents a natural extension of Vista’s longstanding partnership with Ferrari.”



