Visiom Ferrari fourth at Magny-Cours

The Visiom Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 took fourth place in the four-hour Ultimate Cup Series race at Magny-Cours. With just one race to go, the situation in the standings is trickier for Jean Paul Pagny, David Hallyday and Jean Bernard Bouvet who now lie third.

Ahead of the race, Visiom's Ferrari was second in the GT Class 3A ranking, 13 points behind the leaders Dezoteux-Tribaudini of AB Sport Auto. When the green light went out, the #1 Ferrari used its third place in qualifying to pursue the lead, which it secured with Hallyday at the wheel on lap four.



The first half hour was hectic and saw a first outing for the Safety Car due to a car veering off track at turn 3. The first pit stops in the group followed this neutralisation, but soon after the exit, the Safety Car was called in again when the #1 Ferrari skidded into the gravel at turn one, getting stuck. Thanks to the marshals’ intervention, Hallyday was able to restart, but found himself three laps behind the leaders.



Pagny-Hallyday-Bouvet tried to fight their way back from ninth place, managing to finish fourth, two laps down on the winning pair. The leaders Dezoteux-Tribaudini took second, thus consolidating their lead and putting a serious claim on the title. Thybaud-Cayrolle were third over the line, overhauling the Visiom team drivers in the overall standings.



Appointments. The final and decisive round of the Ultimate Cup Series is scheduled for 11-14 November.

