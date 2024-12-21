Video review: 6 Hours of Jeddah

The excitement of the 6 Hours of Jeddah, the fifth and final round of the 2024 Endurance Cup season, can be relived in a video recounting a weekend where the 296 GT3 cars took centre stage. The event unfolded across the 6.174-kilometre layout of the Corniche Road circuit.

From the free practice sessions through to qualifying – with pole position claimed by the 296 GT3 number 51, driven in the race by Pier Guidi, Rovera, and Davide Rigon – and culminating in six hours of drama and adrenaline-filled racing, the video narrates the sporting chronicle and reveals the behind-the-scenes of the 6 Hours of Jeddah. The race was also a cause for celebration for Sky Tempesta Racing, crowned champions of the Teams’ Bronze class. Their drivers, Jonathan Hui, Christopher Froggatt, and Eddie Cheever, came out on top of the Drivers’ standings (Endurance Cup and combined classifications) in the same category.