Le Mans, 21 April – The VdeV Endurance championship resumes this weekend in Le Mans with the second race of the season. Twenty-three cars will be on the French track, two of them Ferraris. Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernard Bouvet will be driving the no. 1 458 Italia GT3 of the Visiom team. The other Ferrari will be the no. 51 AF Corse with Mario Cordoni and Andrea Montermini at the wheel.

Programme.

The race will take around four hours, starting at 12.50 and finishing at 16.50.

History.

Ferrari GT has recorded almost twenty victories on the Circuit Bugatti at Le Mans. The first dates back to 24 September 1995 when Luca Drudi and Carl Rosenblad triumphed in the 4 Hours of Le Mans at the wheel of a F40 GTE of Ferrari Club Italia. The last was in 2015, when in the French GT Championship Maxime Pialat, Nicolas Tardif and Soheil Ayari won the race in a Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of team Sport Garage.