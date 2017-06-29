29 giugno 2017

Maranello, 28 June 2017 - The 488 GT3 of Visiom Racing enjoyed a first problem-free race, which yielded a first win for reigning VdeV Endurance champions Jean-Paul Pagny, Thierry Perrier and Jean-Bernand Bouvet who dominated proceedings on the Dijon-Prenois track. No hitches. The car of Visiom Racing had an imperfect qualifying, but in the race its drivers quickly took the lead in the GTV 1 class and then held it all the way to the finish line. The car of Classic and Modern Racing with Sport Garage completed the celebrations for Ferrari teams, finishing second in the hands of Eric Mouez, David Loger and Michael Petit. Break. The championship now stops for the summer break. The cars will be on track in sunny Spain from 1 September, when the fifth round of the championship takes place at Jarama. The overall win at Dijon-Prenois went to the Ligier of Duqueine Engineering crewed by Lucas Legeret and Nelson Panciatici. Photo: VdeV/Maurice Camus