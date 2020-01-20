Maranello 20 gennaio 2020

After dominating the GTV1 class of the VdeV championship in 2018, Team Visiom Racing laid siege to the Ultimate Cup Series with the Ferrari 488 GT3, winning the title in the UGTFree class. The French crew of Thierry Perrier, Jean-Paul Pagny and Jean-Bernard Bouvet won four of the seven four-hour endurance mini-marathons on the calendar, finishing on the podium in every race in which they appeared. After a second place in the opening event at Estoril, the trio dominated in Dijon, Slovakia Ring, Mugello and Valencia, before crossing the line in second at Magny-Cours, a result that sealed the title with a race to spare. The crew enjoyed a three-hour walk in the park in the final round at the Paul Ricard, finishing in third place.