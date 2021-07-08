Two Ferraris in the twin NLS races

A weekend double-header in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) championship which will see two Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 line up in the twin 4-hour races.

The 61st edition of the ADAC Reinoldus - Langstreckenrennen gets underway on Saturday 10 July, with just the #39 Ferrari courtesy of Hella Pagid - Racing One team taking part in the SP9 class, with the driving chores handled by Christian Kohlhaas, Mike Jäger and Carrie Schreiner. The crew, who missed the last round, return fresh from a fine second-place finish at the 62th Eibach ADAC ACAS Cup last May 2.

On Sunday 11 July, the Hella Pagid - Racing One team will be back on track again for the seventh round of the season - the 44th RCM DMV Grenzlandrennen - whose SP9 class entry list will include the #22 Ferrari of WTM Powered by Phoenix. Taking turns at the wheel will be Georg Weiss, Leonard Weiss and Jochen Krumbach, who were able to finish the 52nd Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy in seventh place at the most recent event.

Schedule. The programme for both days will be identical with qualifying from 08.30 to 10.00 and the green light for the two 4-hour races set for 12.00.