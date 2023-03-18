The comments at the end of the 1000 Miglia di Sebring

The 1000 Miglia held in Florida on the occasion of the first act of the FIA WEC goes on file with three Ferrari 488 GTEs in the top-5. At Sebring International Raceway, official drivers Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon finished in third and fifth respectively with the cars brought to the track by Kessel Racing and AF Corse.

Daniel Serra: “The 1000 Miglia was a good race with competitive opponents. Our team tried to adopt a strategy aimed at saving fuel that could allow us to make one stop less. Unfortunately, however, in the final stages we had to make a quick pit stop and we weren't able to go beyond third place. In any case, the result is positive considering that it came in the first race for this crew.”



Davide Rigon: “Our Ferrari was very fast today, we didn't have any problems and I'm satisfied with the car. In the first phase of the race my team mates made some mistakes due to lack of experience on this track, but in the second part their pace improved allowing our team to progress. Today we could have also fought for the win, and with this awareness we will go to Portimão knowing our potential.”

