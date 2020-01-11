The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 debuts at The Bend

Tailem Bend 11 gennaio 2020

Expectation is growing ahead of the second event of the Asian Le Mans Series which, this weekend, sees four Ferraris on track at the new The Bend Motorsport Park, the second longest permanent circuit in the world after the Nordschleife. At 7.77 km, featuring constant changes of direction and 34 bends, the Australian circuit offers an arduous layout from the technical and handling points of view. After the disappointing results of the opening event, Ferrari crews will be looking to bounce back and re-launch their championship aspirations, this time with some interesting novelties, such as the competitive debut of the 488 GT3 Evo 2020 lined up by HubAuto Corsa and crewed by Davide Rigon, Marcos Gomes and Liam Talbot. Presented during the Finali Mondiali at Mugello last September, the latest evolution of the 488 GT3 is characterized by even more efficient aerodynamics and weight reduction, combined with the general optimization of the car. On the drivers’ front, Australian Liam Talbot replaces Morris Chen who had raced in Shanghai, to complete the crew made of the Brazilian and Davide Rigon. A new line-up also for Car Guy who will count on Côme Ledogar to flank Takeshi Kimura and Kei Cozzolino. The reigning champions, fifteen points clear at the top of the championship table, will be bidding for a significant result from this stage which would get them back on track to retain the title. Meanwhile, there will be no changes to the other two teams lining up 488 GT3 cars, Spirit of Race and T2 Motorsports. Fourth in the general standings, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Francesco Piovanetti and Oswaldo Negri Jr. will tackle the new Australian challenge with the aim of whittling down the gap from the top, while setting out to achieve a first win of the season. David Tjiptobiantoro, Rio Haryanto and Christian Colombo will be on a mission for a podium place after the tricky opening event in China.