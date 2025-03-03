Tempesta Racing ready for a leading role in 2025

After the brilliant results of the 2024 season, the Tempesta Racing team is preparing for 2025 on the track with even greater ambitions. Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III will once again be competing in the GT World Challenge, Europe Sprint and Endurance Cup championships after winning the drivers’ and endurance titles together with Jonathan Hui in the Bronze class, which earned them a place in the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the team will be aiming to improve on their previous performance.

Joining Froggatt and Cheever III in the GT World Challenge Europe will be new teammate Marco Pulcini, two-time International GT Open Pro Am champion (2023 and 2024), who has been called upon to further strengthen the team’s competitiveness thanks to his vast experience and winning pedigree. The English team will take part in the continental championship under the name Ziggo Sport Tempest Racing, following the new partnership established for the racing season with Ziggo Sport, the Dutch sports television channel.

“The successes of recent years and consistent results have allowed us to establish ourselves more and more forcefully in GT competitions,” comments Chris Froggatt, driver and Tempesta Racing founder. “All this is an excellent foundation for achieving even more ambitious goals.”