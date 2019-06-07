Tempesta Racing on track at Spa-Francorchamps

The third round of the International GT Open officially kicked off this morning with the first free practice sessions. On a track that has seen some of the most important events in the history of motorsport, 23 cars will take part in one of the most anticipated events in the series.

Pro-Am. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Tempesta Racing will compete in the Pro-Am class, driven by Christopher Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III. The Italo-British crew, lucky but capable of some very positive performances, made the podium in Race-2 at the Paul Ricard and will be seeking a repeat in the Ardennes.

Free practice. In the morning first free practice session, Ferrari no. 93 set the sixth fastest time, lapping the 7,004-metre track in 2:21.667. The 488 GT3 topped the time sheets at the end of day, with Eddie Cheever III and Christopher Froggatt signing the best time - 2.18.548 - in the second session, beating by 0.273 seconds the best time of the first session.

Programme. The 70-minute qualifying session for Race-1 starts on Saturday, at 11:20 am, while the race itself starts at 4:45 pm. However, on Sunday qualifying for Race-2 begins at 10:35 am and the 60-minute race sets off at 3:05 pm.