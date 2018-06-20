20 giugno 2018

Maranello, 19 June 2018 – Ferrari entrants took centre-stage in the second round of the Swedish GT championship. They emerged with three podiums from two races, thanks also to the contribution of drivers who normally compete in the Ferrari Challenge Europe. Race-1. In the first of the two races only Jan Brunstedt (Audi) bested Ingvar Mattsson, currently leader of the Ferrari Challenge Europe in the Coppa Shell Am class, and Frederik Larsson at the wheel of the 488 Challenge of Mattssons Fasteners. Race 2. The script repeated itself in the second race but another Ferrari also took the podium, the 458 Challenge EVO of Sportsvagnsklubbe, crewed by Christian Hobohm and Matteo "Babalus" Santoponte, 2015 Ferrari Challenge champion.