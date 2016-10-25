25 ottobre 2016

Okayama, 25 October 2016 - Super Taikyu Round 5 took place on Sunday 23rd October at Okayama International Circuit in Japan. The day saw lots of wheel-to-wheel action in the ST-X class. Fifth after fight. Team HubAuto, driving in the #89 Ferrari 488 GT3, saw fierce competition during the race. The challenge was intense for the top three finishers. HubAuto valiantly kept up with the leaders throughout the race but all hopes were dashed for the top step of the podium when it slightly collided into another car while fighting for position. HubAuto eventually ended the race in 5thposition. Next round. The race went to Yudai Uchida, Kazuki Tairaho and Tomonobu Fujii in the Kondo Racing Nissan. The Super Taikyu championship will resume on November 19-20 for the last round of the 2016 season in Autopolis.