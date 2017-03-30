30 marzo 2017

Maranello, 30 March 2017 - The new season of the Japanese Super Taikyu championship kicks off this weekend at Motegi. Two Ferraris will race, both in the ST-X class of this multi-category series. HubAuto Racing. After its appearances last year the 488 GT3 of HubAuto Racing is all set to chase down the win that seemed possible on a number of occasions in 2016. Morris Chen, Daiki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto will be at the wheel. This season sees the debut of the 488 GT3 of ARN Racing, which in the last pre-season test, also at Motegi, set the fastest time with Kota Sasaki at the wheel. The Japanese driver will be joined by compatriot Hiroaki Nagai. Programme. The first race of the season will be held on Sunday and will last 200 minutes. The flag goes up shortly after the 1 pm local time (6 pm CET).