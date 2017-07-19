19 luglio 2017

Maranello, 19 July 2017 - Ferrari returned to winning ways at the Super Taikyu championship in Japan. The 488 GT3 of ARN Racing with Kota Sasaki and Hiroaki Nagai achieved its first victory after a fourth pole in four races of this championship. Sprint. The 488 GT3 beat the Porsche of D'station at the end of three thrilling hours, while third place went to the other Ferrari, the 488 GT3 of Hub Auto Racing with Morris Chen, Yuya Sakamoto and Hiroki Yoshimoto, for their first podium of the season. Second win. The triumph of the 488 GT3 of ARN Racing is Ferrari's second on the Autopolis track. The first came in 2009 in the Super GT championship with Tetsuya Tanaka and Katsuyuki Hiranaka in the F430 of Team Jim Gainer Racing. The next round of the championship is at Fuji on 2 and 3 September.