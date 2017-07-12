12 luglio 2017

Maranello, 13 July 2017 – The Autopolis race marks the start of the second half of the Japanese Super Taikyu championship and will see the participation of two Ferrari 488 GT3s from two different teams. ARN Racing. The 488 GT3 of ARN Racing is the best-placed Ferrari in the standings, just 10 points behind the table-topping Nissan of Endless Sports. This team has hitherto shone in qualifying with Kota Sasaki and Hiroaki Nagai but has also notched up two consecutive thirds in the races. Hub Auto Racing. The other 488 GT3 is that of HubAuto Racing, crewed by Morris Chen, Daiki Yoshimoto and Yuya Sakamoto, who have never enjoyed much in the way of success at Suzuka.Qualifying is on Saturday while the Autopolis race will start on Sunday. The race will last three hours.