19 luglio 2016

Murata 19 July 2016 – Cancelation of Round 3 Autopolis due to an affect from the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake created a two and a half month interval, but the break is finally coming to an end as the Round 4 “ Sugo GT 300km Race ” gets underway on July 23 (qualifying) and 24 (race). The series moves on to the mid-stage of the season as it kicks off the “ Summer triple ” starting from Round 4, Sugo and then to Round 5 Fuji and Round 6 Suzuka. Seventh and sixth. The Sugo round will be virtually the third of the 2016 season of Super GT Japanese. In the GT300 class there’s a 488 GT3, the No. 51 of team LM Corsa that will be driven by drivers Akihiko Tsuzuki and Morio Nitta that so far are in seventh place in the drivers’ standings while LM Corsa team is in sixth. History. Ferrari has notched up three wins at Sugo. The first dates back to 2006 when Tatsuya Kataoka, Naoki Hattori and Eiichi Tajima won a Japan Le Mans Challenge race on a 550 Maranello of the Hitotsuyama Racing Team. The latest win was came in 2007 Japan Le Mans Challenge race when Kouji Aoyama, Shininchi Takagi and Morio Nitta indeed won the GT2 class on a F430 GT entered by Team Kawamura.