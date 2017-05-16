16 maggio 2017

Kamitsue, 15 May 2017 – The Super GT championship is making its third stop of the season at Autopolis on Sunday. Modern track. The race will take place on one of the most important circuits in Japan. High humidity rate is expected with temperatures of around 20°. However the chance of having rain on track is as high as 40% so a crazy race cannot be excluded in advance. Ferrari only won once at Autopolis, in the Super GT 2009 season with the F430 of Jim Garner team driven by Tetsuya Tanaka and Katsuyuki Hiranaka. GT 300. In GT 300 class the Inging & Arnage Racing team Ferrari 488 GT3 will be competing in the hands of Akihiro Tsuzuki and Morio Nitta. The pair did not compete at Fuji in round 2. Il will be a 300-km race.