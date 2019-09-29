Sultanov's second win and Earle's eighth

Murod Sultanov won the last round of the Blancpain GT Sports Club in Barcelona, beating his rival and new champion Jens Reno Moller. The Kessel Racing driver strenuously defended the race lead secured with twenty minutes to go, at the restart after the Safety Car that again appeared during the first forty-five-minutes of the race. This was his second win of the season.

Overall. After holding fifth place behind Sofronas, Remenyako, McKansy and Moller, Sultanov passed McKansy and then took advantage of the confusion created by a contact between the two race leaders. The episode brought out the Safety Car and sent Moller off the track, opening the way to victory for the Ferrari driver. Before he could seal his second win of the season, Sultanov had to defend hard against Moller's attempted fightback, but he managed to repel the Honda driver's efforts, beating him over the line by just 438 thousandths of a second. Frederic Fangio secured fourth, at the wheel of the 488 GT3 of Spirit of Race, forced to fight off Angelique Detavernier at the finish.

Iron. Behind the Belgian, the two Ferraris of Stephen Earle and Pavel Strukov crossed the line sixth and seventh overall. Earle closed with yet another seasonal win that gave him his third consecutive title in the class. In the Iron Cup, the US driver preceded Rick Lovat and Louis-Philippe Soenen, winner of Race 1.