Sky Tempesta Racing targets title in Barcelona

Two Ferraris are in the Pro-Am class title fight heading into the final round of the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup this weekend in Barcelona.

In the lead. The 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Sky Tempesta Racing, crewed as usual by Chris Froggatt and Eddie Cheever III, will start as favourites after six wins in seven rounds. However, Andrea Bertolini and Louis Machiels, at the wheel of the Ferrari of AF Corse, will seek to do battle in the three races on the Catalan track. The reigning World Challenge Pro-Am champions, winners of Race-2 at Misano, lag 29 points behind the Italo-British pair who top the standings on 104 points.

The Sprint Cup season, which began with three races at Misano in mid-August, concludes two months later with another three-race weekend that will involve twenty-two crews, with 52.5 points up for grabs.

Programme. After the two free practice sessions on Friday, pre-qualifying takes place on Saturday at 9:15am (local time) followed by qualifying at 12:50pm. The race will start at 5:15pm. Sunday’s qualifying session will be held in the morning, with the lights going out for the two races at 12:25pm and 4:30pm.