Six Ferraris at Mugello for Sprint Cup

The Italian GT Championship takes to the track this weekend. After the first round in Misano at the beginning of August, it returns to the Mugello circuit with the Sprint series and two fifty-minute races (plus one lap). Six Ferraris will start, all chasing victory in their respective GT3, Pro-Am and GT Cup classes.

GT3. Fourteen cars will line up in the GT3 class, including the Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 of Alessio Rovera and Giorgio Roda (AF Corse). The Italian team aims to repeat its excellent performance in the Endurance formula and gain points for the overall standings, where it lies second, ten points off the summit, thanks to fourth and second places at Misano. Due to this finish, AF Corse drivers will be burdened with a ten-second time handicap.

PRO-Am. A heated battle is anticipated between the three Prancing Horse cars on track at Mugello, which occupy the top three positions in the class standings and are preparing for a thrilling weekend. With the two podiums – third and first place – won in the Romagna round, Mattia Michelotto and Sean Hudspeth (Easy Race) lead the ranking just five points clear of Simon Mann and Matteo Cressoni (AF Corse). The latter pair were also twice on the podium at Misano, with a second and third place in class. Eleven points off the top, Alessandro Vezzoni-Daniele Di Amato (RS Racing) complete Ferrari's current domination. All the crews have displayed a growing rapport with the car, also playing a leading role in the Endurance series with podiums and victories.

GT Cup. The GT Cup, open to the cars of the various one-make championships, is also back on track with the Sprint formula. Two Ferrari 488 Challenge Evos will line up at the start, crewed by Luca Demarchi and Gian Piero Cristoni (SR&R), and Matteo Greco and Riccardo Chiesa (Easy Race), the leader after a first and second place in Romagna. The two Ferraris will have to deal with 20 kilos of extra weight decreed by the Permanent Bureau of Acisport in line with the Balance of Performance.

Programme. The two official practice sessions will take place on Saturday at 11:50 am and 12:15 pm. On the same day, Race-1 will start at 5:15 pm, while Race-2 will set off on Sunday at 14:20 pm.