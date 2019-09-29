Seventh place for HB Racing at Sachsenring

The Ferrari of HB Racing closed its ADAC GT Masters season with yet another top-ten finish, crossing the line in seventh in the second race at the Sachsenring. After a penalty in Race-1 had stopped the 488 GT3 of Luca Ludwig and Sebastian Asch from finishing in the top ten, the 488 GT3 came seventh in the last race of the German GT series.

Second row. After a splendid qualifying session, Sebastian Asch started from fourth position on the grid and easily survived the perils of the first turn. The German driver completed the first lap in fourth, holding off Keilwitz while still managing to launch an attack on Stippler. Four minutes before the stroke of mid-race, Asch entered the pits for the driver change. Luca Ludwig returned to the track in seventh position, behind Engelhart. Even though the German appeared faster than the Lamborghini driver, he failed to pass him and instead had to keep an eye on his rear-view mirrors to hold off attacks from Preining in the Porsche.

Battle. Locked in battle, the trio didn't pull away from their pursuers and, courtesy of an almost identical pace, crossed the line in quick succession. Indeed, the drivers from fourth to eighth finished within three seconds of each other. The 488 GT3 of HB Racing’s seventh place can, therefore, be considered an outstanding result.