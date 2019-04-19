Scuderia Praha seeks encore at Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps is all set for the second round of the 24H Series, the European championship that opened at Mugello on 30 March.

Favourites. The Ferrari 488 GT3 of Scuderia Praha will be favourite after its triumph in Tuscany, and its victory in the last edition of the Belgian marathon. Jiří Písařík, Josef Kral and Matteo Malucelli will again take the wheel of car no. 14. The trio, second in the overall standings (A6-Pro), will try to make up the one point separating them from current series leaders, Hofor Racing.

Three in A6-Am. The Wochenspiegel Team Monschau crew of Georg and Leonard Weiss, David Perel, Jochen Krumbach and Oliver Kainz, are ready to do battle in the A6-Am class after an unlucky race at Mugello. In the same class, Jürgen Häring, Taki Konstantinou, Tim Müller and Alfred Renauer will compete on the 7,004-metre of Belgian track in the 488 GT3 of HB Racing, while the car of Rinaldi Racing is expected to be among the leaders, with Klaus-Dieter Frers, Martin Berry, Pierre Ehret and Andrea Montermini at the wheel. The German team's crew finished fifth in the Mugello 12 Hours but set the fastest lap.

Programme. After today's free practice, qualifying for the 12 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps takes place from 11:30 am to 12 pm. The first part of the race will start at 2:05 pm and end at 5:55 pm. Then, the cars will enter the Parc Fermé and so it won’t be possible to work on them. The second part of the race will take place on Saturday, with a green light at 10:05 and a chequered flag at 5:55 pm.