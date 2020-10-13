SB Race Engineering retains lead

The Ferrari of SB Race Engineering stayed on top of the Britcar Endurance standings after the two races at Silverstone, with two third places overall and two runner-up positions in class 2. The car holds a three-point lead ahead of the grand finale at Snetterton on 1 November.

Race-1. Paul Bailey qualified the Ferrari 488 Challenge in sixth place on the starting grid before driving an unproblematic first stint of the race, maintaining his position convincingly until the pit stop for the driver change. For the second part, Ross Wylie held fourth place overall for a long time, without being able to approach Andy Schulz, a driver who contributed to SB Race Engineering's final victory last year. However, towards the end, a problem with the BMW allowed Wylie to take the position. He finished in third overall and second in Class 2.

Race-2. The Ferrari no. 1 put in a convincing performance in the Sunday afternoon race, held as the sun began to set over Silverstone. Paul Bailey earned third place on the grid in the second qualifying session, a position he kept for the first part of the race before handing over to Ross Wylie, who continued his partner's convincing performance. It was only near the end that the SB Race Engineering driver yielded third place to a passing move. However, mechanical problems for the Praga R1T allowed him to regain the podium, finishing third overall and second in class 2.

Next round. The Britcar Endurance Championship will end the season with the final round at Snetterton on 1 November where Ferrari will defend its championship lead.