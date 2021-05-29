Rigon confident about race

Davide Rigon regretted missing out on pole position by just 193 thousandths but was reasonably optimistic ahead of the race today at 6 pm. This, in short, is what he had to say after qualifying, which ended a few minutes ago at Le Castellet.

"We have a good rapport with the car, like at Monza, even though in terms of race pace performance we are perhaps a little behind our rivals. However, we were fast in qualifying, and my teammates and I secured good times. I tried to avoid the track limits because they cancelled a lot of times due to this, and I didn't have enough fuel to make further attempts. In the end, I think pole position was out of reach, but I'm pleased with the car the team gave us. For the race, we are confident because we have a good pace and starting in front allows the engine to breathe clean air".