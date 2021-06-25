Record participation for Club Competizioni GT at Suzuka

Club Competizioni GT’s return to Japan featured a record number of participants, with 24 cars registered for the event on a track historically popular among drivers.

Jewels. After the first delivery of a 488 GT Modificata in the Land of the Rising Sun, track activity over the two days also saw eleven 458 Italia GT3s, seven 488 GT3s, two F430 GT3s and 488 GTE and a 458 GTE.

Miniature challenge. Due to travel restrictions, a special link was again set up from the new Attività Sportive GT headquarters. This allowed Ferrari staff to interact with customers and unveil the Slot Car Racing Contest that involved customers in a fun challenge on the electric slot car track.

Schedule. Club Competizioni GT will be back in the spotlight for the Ferrari Racing Days at the Nürburgring on 23 and 24 August.



