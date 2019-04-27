Rain doesn’t stop 488 GT3 of Octane 126 at the 'Ring

Following a snowy second round, rain plagued the third race of the VLN series, in which the Ferrari 488 GT3 of Octane 126 finished the 61st edition of the ADAC ACAS H&R Cup in first place in the SPX class.

Rain. After a torrential deluge throughout, the weather improved in the last half hour, making it hard to decide what tyres to use. The Ferrari of the Swiss team, the only one entered in the class, crossed the finish line in seventeenth position overall, recording very respectable lap times. In the SP8 class the Ferrari 458 Italia GT3 of Hella Pagid - Racing One with Stephan Köhler, Christian Kohlhaas and Jürgen Bleul was forced to retire.

A short break. The next round of the VLN is set for 13 July when the 50th Adenauer ADAC Rundstrecken-Trophy will be held.