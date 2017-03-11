St. Petersburg, 11 March 2017 – A promising race on the temporary circuit in St. Petersburg, Florida ended without a podium for the pair of Ferrari 488 GT3s in the first Pirelli World Challenge race of the season. However, the race offered a glimpse at the competitiveness of the turbocharged Ferrari in the PWC.
Qualifying.
Daniel Mancinelli surprised the PWC field with a commanding pole position performance in the no. 31 TR3 Racing Ferrari 488 GT3, and was consequently reclassified by the series from the GT-A to the GT class. In the no. 61 R. Ferri Ferrari 488 GT3, Alex Riberas qualified in fourth position.
Race.
Mancinelli led the opening laps before falling to second, while Riberas was hit in the first corner of the first lap which forced him to lose several positions. On the final lap, however, Mancinelli was passed for second place by Jamie Davison (TRG Aston Martin) before contact with another car nearly forced him into a barrier forcing him to stop on track. He crossed the line in 14th position. Riberas recovered from his first lap incident to finish in sixth position but set the race’s fastest lap at 1:14.125, putting him on pole position for the second race of the weekend. The race was won by Alvaro Parente in the K-PAX Racing McLaren.
Sunday.
The second race of the weekend will go green on Sunday, May 12 at 3:15 PM ET (21.15 CET) and will be streamed live at world-challenge.com
.