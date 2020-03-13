Pre-season SRO tests at Paul Ricard

Le Castellet 13 marzo 2020

Fifty days before the first round of the GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch on 2 and 3 May, the participants in the championship organised by SRO took to the track at the Paul Ricard for a two-day pre-season test session. Three Ferrari 488 GT3s took part, fielded by Tempesta Racing, Rinaldi Racing and AF Corse. On the first day, Chris Froggatt was the quickest of the Ferrari drivers, setting the eleventh fastest time of 1:54.247 for Tempesta Racing. Then in the afternoon, David Perel of Rinaldi Racing was the best of the Prancing Horse drivers, with a time of 1:54.475. On the second day, Chris Froggatt stopped the clock at 1:53.865, the fastest time for a 488 GT3 on the French track, which yielded fifth place. In the afternoon, Rinat Salikhov of Rinaldi Racing was the Ferrari driver to beat, recording 1:54.257, the twelfth fastest time overall.