20 maggio 2016

Bowmanville, 20 May 2016 – This weekend, Pirelli World Challenge will compete in its one Canadian event at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, located just east of Toronto. A popular circuit with the drivers, the 2.459-mile CTMP is a challenging track with several high speed corners and a large amount of elevation change. Top of the class. Entering the weekend, Martin Fuentes, driver of the no. 07 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia, holds a commanding lead in the GT-A class championship. With seven victories in seven races, including two victories at last month’s race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, Fuentes holds a dominant 152-point lead in the championship. Schedule. Both of the weekend’s races will be streamed live at world-challenge.com, with Saturday’s race being shown at 1:15 PM EDT (19.15 CET) and Sunday’s at 3:00 PM (21 CET).