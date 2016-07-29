Lexington, 29 July 2016 – Martin Fuentes, driver of the no. 07 Hublot Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia in the Pirelli World Challenge GT-A class, has his sights set squarely on the top step of the podium at this weekend’s event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.
Difficult weekend.
After 13 of the 20 rounds of the Pirelli World Challenge season, Fuentes has built up a 252-point lead in the GT-A championship over his closest pursuers. However, at the previous Pirelli World Challenge event at Road America, Fuentes would not finish in either of the weekend’s races after suffering contact and damage on the opening lap of the first race. But crucially for his championship aspirations, Fuentes recorded enough laps in the second race to be classified as a finisher.
Schedule.
This weekend, he will have two opportunities to build an even larger lead and add to his tally of eight victories and three additional podium finishes that he has recorded this season. The Pirelli World Challenge races from Mid-Ohio will be held Saturday, July 30 at 1:35 PM ET and on Sunday, July 31 at 11:00 AM ET and both races will be broadcast live on world-challenge.com