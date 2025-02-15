New numbers and livery for Vista AF Corse in the WEC

After an impressive debut season in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), which saw Vista AF Corse claim two victories, the team is set to return in 2025 with even greater ambitions.

Once again representing Ferrari in the LMGT3 class, Vista AF Corse will take on a fiercely competitive field featuring eight of the world’s most prestigious manufacturers. The team will campaign two Ferrari 296 GT3 cars #54 and #21—dressed in the iconic silver and red livery, inspired by the Vista Members’ fleet.

Car #54 will be driven by Bronze-rated driver Thomas Flohr, alongside Francesco Castellacci and official Ferrari driver Davide Rigon. This accomplished trio has already secured two consecutive FIA WEC class victories at Fuji Speedway (Japan) including the first ever success of the 296 LMGT3 in FIA WEC in 2024.

In the sister car, #21, Simon Mann (Silver-rated driver) will once again share driving duties with François Heriau, who secured pole position in Fuji’s Hyperpole session, and official Ferrari driver Alessio Rovera. The trio ended the 2024 season on a high, claiming victory in Bahrain and securing third place in the final LMGT3 Drivers’ Championship standings.

The new season gets underway with the Official Prologue in Qatar on February 21-22, followed by the opening race, the Qatar 1812km, on February 28.

