Silverstone 06 settembre 2019

An intense, difficult, but also exciting race ended with two Ferraris on the podium in the LMGTE AM class at the 4 Hours of Silverstone. In this video you can relive the highlights of the duels that marked the opening round of the FIA WEC Season 8, won by the 488 GTE of AF Corse crewed by Emmanuel Collard, François Perrodo and Nicklas Nielsen, with the car of MR Racing with Motoaki Ishikawa, Olivier Beretta and Kei Cozzolino, in third.